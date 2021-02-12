Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 10,438 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 149,014% compared to the typical volume of 7 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 102.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.49. 910,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.07.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.