StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.50

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $3.00. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 173,905 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in StoneMor by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 190,093 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of StoneMor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Axar Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of StoneMor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305,369 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

