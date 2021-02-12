Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter worth $100,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter worth $111,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 882.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,718.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at $583,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock worth $19,614,904. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

PRTS opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

