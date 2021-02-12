Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 7,160 Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Veritone by 538.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Veritone by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERI opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERI. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

