Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 140.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verastem were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verastem by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,337,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,206,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Verastem by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.67.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

In other Verastem news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

