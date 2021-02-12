Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.98

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.98 and traded as high as $64.11. Strattec Security shares last traded at $60.90, with a volume of 40,176 shares traded.

STRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $235.62 million, a PE ratio of -234.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.63. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $423,595.80. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 272.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

