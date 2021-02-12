Strs Ohio Acquires 8,400 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 140.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in OneSpan by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 65.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OneSpan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

OneSpan stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 635.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares in the company, valued at $91,150,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

