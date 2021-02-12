Strs Ohio Purchases 4,000 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 148.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 299,371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,186,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $8,808,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $236,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 715,885 shares of company stock valued at $30,705,669 over the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Shares of REPL opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.47 and a quick ratio of 19.47. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

