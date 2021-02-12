Strs Ohio Sells 1,400 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 237.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter worth $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 25.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $35.62 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

