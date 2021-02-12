Strs Ohio Sells 16,500 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 349.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 260,637 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 537.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 202,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 170,330 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,655,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 160,577 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 18.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 740,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 115,688 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLWS opened at $31.73 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $406,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,572,926.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,952 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,066. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson decreased their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

