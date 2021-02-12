Strs Ohio Sells 900 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 146.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 21.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 280.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

PNM stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sidoti cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

