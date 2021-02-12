Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

SPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NYSE:SPH opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 199,372 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 333,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 213,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 50,648 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suburban Propane Partners (SPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.