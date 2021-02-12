Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.57

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 3078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

