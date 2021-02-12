Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Trading Down 0.3%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 1,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

SMMCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.75 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Sunday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

