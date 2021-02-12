Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,261,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,764,000 after buying an additional 80,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,167 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,695,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 390,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,428,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

