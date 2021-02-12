Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Cut to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Super League Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ SLGG opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. Super League Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.