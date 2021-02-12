Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Sells 160 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.6% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,262.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,230.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,197.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

