Surevest LLC Acquires 3,451 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.63. The stock had a trading volume of 126,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

