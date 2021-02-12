Surevest LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,522,000 after purchasing an additional 718,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.09. 51,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $119.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.