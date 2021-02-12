Surevest LLC Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Surevest LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 2.9% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $8.35 on Friday, hitting $243.15. 94,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.03 and a 200 day moving average of $157.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $239.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 12,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total value of $1,793,281.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,198,423 shares of company stock worth $223,722,895 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

