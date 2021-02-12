SVA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,784 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,008 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,465 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,447 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,621 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $66.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

