SVA Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,139 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average is $64.64. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

