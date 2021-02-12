SVA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

A stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.74.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

