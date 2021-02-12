SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $410,000 Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of CWI stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $29.61.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

