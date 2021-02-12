SVA Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $462.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $463.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.79.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.