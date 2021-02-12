SVA Wealth Management LLC Makes New $732,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $75.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.