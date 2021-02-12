SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.56.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WEX opened at $219.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.