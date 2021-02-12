S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. S&W Seed updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 278,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,790. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp bought 42,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $98,656.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

