Swapcoinz Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Million (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 83.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and $1.60 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001479 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00062689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00283486 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00104925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00080506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00092208 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,243.88 or 1.01170858 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

