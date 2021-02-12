Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Synacor in a report on Friday.

Synacor stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Synacor has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synacor during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synacor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synacor by 41.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

