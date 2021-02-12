Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TLND has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Talend has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.88.

Get Talend alerts:

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. Talend has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $63.43.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Talend in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Talend by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Talend by 85.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Talend in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Talend in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.