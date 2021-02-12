Tanzanian Gold Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,818 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 330% compared to the typical volume of 887 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRX opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.93. Tanzanian Gold has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.91.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 221,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tanzanian Gold

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

