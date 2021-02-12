Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) CEO Todd Kahn Sells 20,000 Shares

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TPR traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $38.31. 3,559,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 343.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,352 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 807.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,752,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $54,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

