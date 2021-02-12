Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TARS. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of TARS opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $761,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

