Tastemaker Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on February 17th (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Tastemaker Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 17th. Tastemaker Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

TMKRU stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.