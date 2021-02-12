Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

TATYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Tate & Lyle from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Investec raised Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tate & Lyle (TATYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.