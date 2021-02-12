Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Issues Earnings Results

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

