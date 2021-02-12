TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,077 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,077 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after buying an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $769,381,000 after buying an additional 438,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Shares of SBUX opened at $105.86 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a PE ratio of 137.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

