TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 520 Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham during the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Graham during the third quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE GHC opened at $610.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $267.89 and a 12 month high of $614.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.10, for a total value of $1,616,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,366,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,620 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,384. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

