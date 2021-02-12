TBH Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $237.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $239.50. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

