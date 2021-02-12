TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 722,600 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the January 14th total of 299,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of TCP stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.96. TC PipeLines has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $42.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 71.68%. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC PipeLines will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. TC PipeLines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 7.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,175,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,268,000 after purchasing an additional 157,476 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 23.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,957,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,069,000 after purchasing an additional 373,162 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,578,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,477,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 63.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,062,000 after purchasing an additional 502,548 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 666,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 334,893 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

