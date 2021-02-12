TD Securities Cuts Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to $36.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.21.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

GWLIF stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.