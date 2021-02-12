TD Securities Raises Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to $175.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of IFCZF opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $118.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.19.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

