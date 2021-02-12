TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Up 6.6% After Analyst Upgrade

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $110.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TechTarget traded as high as $99.23 and last traded at $98.65. Approximately 370,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 308,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 154.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.