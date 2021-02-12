Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher Sells 3,000 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total transaction of $681,990.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $283.69 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $299.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.07 and a 200-day moving average of $214.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.