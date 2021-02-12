Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,036,000 after acquiring an additional 151,708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,986,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 178.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 134.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after buying an additional 41,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 77.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 41,214 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of TDY opened at $388.96 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.