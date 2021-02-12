Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

TELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 33.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TELL traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,126,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,425,717. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $6.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

