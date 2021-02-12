TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$29.00 at National Bank Financial

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.05.

Get TELUS Co. (T.TO) alerts:

TELUS Co. (T.TO) stock traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$26.48. 2,722,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.72. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of C$18.55 and a 12 month high of C$27.54. The stock has a market cap of C$34.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55.

About TELUS Co. (T.TO)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.