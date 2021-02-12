TELUS (NYSE:TU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,427,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get TELUS alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TU shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.