Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 1,007 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.52. 7,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.74. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

